Aziz happy to be back at work

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz has returned to a full schedule after a spinal surgery that required a longer recovery period than he originally anticipated.
Aziz, 59, underwent the surgery in late October. On the advice of his doctor he was kept on bed rest until early February. That required him to miss the city council sessions for November, December and January. Council President Jason Bolen moderated those sessions in his absence. Aziz returned to lead the February session.
“My spine over the years and being in the wheelchair for 40 years, it was just getting misaligned. So the surgeon went in there and realigned it, put some rods in there. The biggest problem is I don’t have sensitivity down there and I don’t know if something is going wrong. That is the reason that we had to do the bed rest for so long and not be up in the chair and moving around,” Aziz said. “There’s no way to put a brace on it and I wouldn’t know if something broke or moved. It was just a safety thing and the doctor was erring on the side of caution. I’m really happy with the decision. It was hard, but it was a good idea.”
Aziz has injured at the age of 23 in a river diving accident and has used a wheelchair ever since. Overall, his health was strong until 2017 when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. He underwent treatment and continues to be cancer free.
“I’m really hoping at this point we’re on the right side. I’m feeling good,” Aziz said. ““It just feels really good to get back in meetings. I’ve been to city hall a couple times for meetings. Went to the Willamette Manor, had a thank-you for volunteers.”
He appreciates the support he has received from members of the community following his surgery.
“People ask me how I’m doing and the thing is, I never felt bad. I felt good. After the surgery, within a week, I was feeling like I was back to normal,” Aziz said. “I got a lot done. I was on conference calls.”
Aziz is currently in his fourth term as mayor. This is a non-partisan position which is voted in in the bi-annual general elections. He has until mid-summer to decide whether to run for a fifth term.
“I’m leaning toward it. I don’t want to say yes or no because I haven’t made a decision, but I’m leaning toward it. Especially now that I’m out and about and feeling good. The next couple of months will tell. As long as I can continue and I’m doing fine, don’t have any other issues, then I’ll probably run,” Aziz said. “I’ve been four terms now, eight years, and I always said probably 10 years would be my number. That would probably be what I would look at. I don’t know if I would go more or not, but 10 makes me feel pretty good. I don’t want people getting tired of me.”
Aziz said the current working relationships within the council make a potential fifth term more desirable. He is very pleased with the council’s diversity and its ability to work together. Even when there are disagreements, he said, there are never personal attacks or conflicts.
“We have an excellent, excellent council,” Aziz said. “It’s a great group of people.”
The city did part with former City Manager Gary Marks in 2019, but Aziz said the city staff has done a great job of getting the job done while the search for a new manager continues. In particular, Aziz praised acting city manager Ron Whitlatch.
“He is really a good, solid foundation for the organization. Everybody respects him. He’s level-headed, he’s calm,” Aziz said.
There are several unfinished items of city business which Aziz would like to complete before he leaves office. He would like to see firm plans in place for a new City Hall, wants to continue to improve wheelchair accessibility throughout the city (especially downtown and in parks), and he would like to see the final overhaul of the city’s water department. The city has a new water treatment plant and has hired new staff in the office under Finance Director Matt Apken.
Aziz would also like to see the city continue to pursue projects suggested by the community as part of the 2040 vision plan.
“We don’t want it to be something you put up on a shelf. We want it to continue to drive decisions council and staff makes,” Aziz said. “There will be a time period set, I’m guessing in a couple of years, where we would want to completely re-do that and get everybody’s opinion again and see what people are thinking.”