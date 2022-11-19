What foster mom has to say about me: "Arnold is a silly little guy who is...special. He's not the sharpest... View on PetFinder
Arnold
Who lost Oregon’s 5th Congressional District?
Lebanon also bought a $340,000 building and parcel of land from the Oregon Military Department.
A Redmond man has died after crashing into a Lebanon Fire District truck on Highway 20 Monday night, Nov. 14.
Lebanon leaders had scheduled a discussion last week about the annual trash fee hike, but when a representative from Republic Services didn’t show — amid complaints of scattered cans and missed houses — a decision was postponed.
Video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed what he said was a Russian missile strike on a street in Dnipro on Thursday morning.
The show is unique in that audience members are traditionally asked to not reveal the ending to anyone, which helps keep the “whodunnit” mystery alive.
Finally, there's some good news for seniors worried about their healthcare costs.
The South Albany High football team played 10 games this season and six of them were against teams that made it to the 5A state playoffs. The RedHawks went 3-3 against playoff teams and 7–3 overall, with their season ending last Friday with a loss in the state quarterfinals at Bend.
Photos: With more than 150 entries and thousands of spectators, a tradition returns.
In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.