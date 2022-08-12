Hello, I'm April. I'm described by my foster as calm, friendly, family oriented, and great with kids of all ages.... View on PetFinder
April
The halt could last 22 hours. Here's what happens to passengers during that time.
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument.
Linn County still risks potentially fire-starting lightning storms after the National Weather Service extended a red flag warning into Wednesday morning.
Albany city council changes it's mind about psilocybin after hearing Albany resident's personal stories.
On the last day of the first year back at the Benton County Fair, visitors couldn’t quite let go of the corn.
Firefighters from Linn County may not be fighting massive wildfires in Albany and Lebanon right now, but that doesn’t mean they are sitting idle during wildfire season.
Besides the mayor's seat, three ward seats are up for grabs, with two of those contested.
A psilocybin comes forward to urge the City Council to do nothing and allow licensed facilitators to administer the hallucinogen.
Come out and celebrate women in the music industry, specifically women who rock.