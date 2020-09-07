Appeal filed on Weldwood Drive apartment application

A proposed 24-unit apartment complex on Weldwood Drive in south Lebanon has been appealed to the Lebanon City Council.

The Lebanon Planning Commission unanimously approved the application by the Woodburn-based Farmworker Housing Development Corporation during its public session on August 19.

More than 25 residents of the White Oaks neighborhood joined in the appeal. During the application process, multiple potential neighbors filed letters of opposition to the project, citing their concerns over increased noise and traffic in the residential neighborhood and objecting to the scale of the three-story complex.

There was also concern that this is simply the first phase of a much larger development. This concern is prominent in the appeal letter, which states:

“The proposed development is actually a 110 unit, 3 story residential dwelling space. We believe the city has erred in its review… This is a large development site and should be treated as such. When it is fully developed it will encompass 9.3 acres not the 1.39 acres identified in the application.”

The letter of appeal also contends that the city is applying the wrong zoning designation to the property, which is leading to inadequate setbacks and parking requirements. The appellants are requesting that the application be sent back to the Planning Commission for review under the proper standards. There is also a request that, if approved, the developer be required to install an 8-foot high masonry wall around the property and not the proposed 6-foot cyclone fence with slats.