https://lebanon-express.comWe hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.
To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.
As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!
I already get the newspaper. Do I automatically get access to everything online?
Yes, as soon as you activate your News+ account at https://lebanon-express.com/activate.
For Platinum, Gold and Silver News+ Members, you have access to unlimited digital in addition to convenient home delivery of your newspaper. You’ll enjoy the timeless experience and feel of print, in addition to the up-to-the-minute breaking and local news on your phone, tablet, and computer.
Platinum News+ Members get exclusive access to premium enhanced digital content. That includes e-zines - digital magazines that will include all of our premium editions including Comics, Puzzle Books, Healthy and Beautiful You, Better DIY, and more.
News+ offers several other exciting new benefits to members. To learn more, click here.
Do I need to answer a survey before reading a story?
One of the amazing benefits of News+ Platinum Membership is a much faster reading experience, with NO surveys blocking articles, plus fewer ads and interruptions. You’ll need to log in with your email and password to enjoy the faster experience.
For all other News+ Membership levels, make sure to log in to skip the surveys.
Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.
