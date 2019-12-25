We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.
How can I make sure I’m always up-to-date on the most recent news?
There are a variety of ways we can help you stay informed on the latest in our community. Read on to see the different options!
In your inbox
We can deliver the latest breaking news, daily headlines and more directly to your inbox with our convenient email newsletters that are available in a variety of daily and weekly formats.
Check out the full selection of newsletters we have available here!
If you see any you like, just click the check box next to the name of the newsletter. Once you have all the ones you’re interested in receiving selected, enter your email address and name and then click the Sign Up button to finish the process.
With push notifications
You can choose to get up-to-the-minute notifications sent directly to your desktop by clicking the bell icon in the upper right-hand corner of our website and toggling the Breaking News and News Alerts topics on and off. When you toggle one on, a pop-up should appear that says our website wants to show notifications and you will need to click the “Allow” button to start receiving desktop notifications.
If you’d like notifications sent to your mobile device you first need to download our app which you can click here to do!
Once that’s done, all you have to do to enable notifications is open up the app, click on the three-lined menu button in the top left and then click the “Notifications” button that looks like a bell. From there, you can toggle Breaking News and News Alerts notifications on and off.
In your Facebook feed
Make sure you see our posts first in your Facebook feed by following these easy steps:
- Visit our Facebook page
- Click on “Following” at the top of our page. If you’re on a mobile device you may need to click “...” first.
- Select “See First”
You can also choose to get notifications when we post to Facebook through the same directions listed above and selecting “On” if you’re on a desktop or by switching the toggle to the right of “Get Notifications” on a mobile device.
By following your favorite reporter
If you have a favorite reporter you can get daily updates from them by going to any article they have written, clicking on their name and following them!
Getting a few too many updates? See all notifications you are getting and manage them in your member dashboard.
Access your dashboard at any time by logging into your account, click the three-lined menu button to the left of our website and then clicking the “Dashboard” button.
