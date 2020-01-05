Jennifer Solberg has always wanted to be a business owner and on Dec. 28 she achieved that goal.
Solberg and her daughter, Taylor Adkins, are the owners of Amber Moon Boutique & More, which is located at 745 S. Main Street.
They took over the location and the existing inventory from the owners of Frill & Threads, the previous shop at that address. The new business held its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 4.
“Ever since I was her age, or even earlier, I wanted to own my own business,” Solberg said, referring to her daughter. “My background is purchasing, but equipment and manufacturing. That’s not fun purchasing, so on my own I’ve bought and sold, just for the fun of it, things I like. I enjoy it.”
When they learned that this downtown location was coming open, they took the plunge. Solberg is currently working full time on contract at Hewlett-Packard. That contract will expire in 15 months and she is hopeful that during this time they can grow the business to the point that it can be her primary occupation.
“So this is the perfect time,” Solberg said.
Adkins worked for the previous four years for the Department of Human Services in child welfare. That is rewarding, but difficult work and she was looking for an opportunity which fit better with her new responsibilities as a mother.
“I’ve just wanted to be self-employed. I have a nine-month old and I wanted to be with her instead of working full time,” Adkins said.
Solberg and Adkins purchased the inventory of Frill & Threads, but going forward most of their items will be sold on consignment.
“We are primarily clothing. That’s our big thing. Women’s fashion and also men’s fashion. We really want to expand our men’s section and we also have a kid’s clothing corner that we’re looking to expand,” Adkins said.
There is also a section of home décor items and they have vendors who are supplying original hand-made items such as microwavable warming cozies, some crocheted items, and signs. The store will also be a sales location for Usborne Books.
Solberg has been active in the community as a board member for the Lebanon Soup Kitchen. She had to resign that position to focus on the new business, but she wants to remain active downtown.
“I really enjoy this community and want to be in a place where I can do a lot more,” she said.
They are excited to work with Cassie Cruze and the Lebanon Downtown Association and are impressed by the progress they have seen in the area.
“If you would have told me five years ago that I would own a business downtown, I would’ve said no. Downtown was not happening. But what I’ve seen over the last few years has been very exciting,” Solberg said. “All the events downtown, the Friday nights, the summer stuff, it’s so cool and we want to be involved in that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.