All grades will begin classes online within the Lebanon school district
All grades within the Lebanon school district will begin the fall term with online sessions only.

Until this week, the Lebanon Community Schools' plan had been for kindergarten through third grade to attend school in person and for the older grades to start the year online. But the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Linn County meant that the district was no longer allowed to follow that model.

As a result, all grades will begin the school year online for at least the first six weeks. If the number of coronavirus cases statewide and in Linn County goes down the district will be able to begin reopening the schools. The rules for reopening schools are set by the Oregon Department of Education.

Online classes will begin on Sept. 8. The week before classes begin, teachers in all grades will be contacting parents and students to ensure they have access to the tools they need to participate in online education.

Registration for this school year has already begun. If you have questions about school boundaries or other registration issues, call the district office at (541) 451-8511.

