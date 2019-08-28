When Marc Rose went through the welding program at Linn-Benton Community College in 1992, he worked on old machines, some dating back to the mid-1970s. When he started teaching at the school five years ago, some of those machines were still there.
“They were old back then!” he said.
But students starting classes on Sept. 30 will have a leg up, with 18 brand-new XMT 350 welding machines donated by Selmet at an estimated value of $135,000.
“We have two facilities here in Albany with 1,400 employees,” said Marc Christman, group vice president for Consolidated Precision Products, Selmet’s parent company. “We recognized an ongoing need for skilled employees and we’re really excited about continuing to develop a relationship with LBCC.”
The machines were used by students during the spring semester, but this fall, they students will take a bit more ownership as the entire department undergoes an upgrade. The program is adding pipe-fitting and welding, and the entire Industrial Complex is receiving a $20 million facelift that includes a courtyard and new building interiors. The project is being funded through a bond and private donations. The Selmet gift is part of the upgrade but separate from the overall project's budget.
Currently, 15 of the machines are in place and have been used, but three of them won’t be placed until later this year — after students have the opportunity to build the area where they’ll eventually be placed.
“We try and think of things they can do to make it like the real world,” Rose said.
The machines themselves help the effort to mirror the real world students will step into. The XMT 350, Christman said, is what’s being used in the workplace right now.
“We have a good place to go get local people with a great education,” he said of the partnership with LBCC.
For Rose, the new machines mean his students are not only prepared for the real world, but they’re also now able to learn more efficiently. The new machines use less energy, meaning they're energy-efficient, and students no longer have to bounce back between two machines.
“We can teach more processes because we have one machine that can do everything," Rose said.
The welding program is expecting 30 second-year students back in the fall and about 80 first-year students. All will be expected to clear a certain bar.
“OK, now we’ve got to put up,” Rose said. “They helped us with this, so now we need to deliver.”
