Public Safety 3-25-20
Linn County Sheriff

Errant bullet — About 2:52 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 24000 block of Brush Creek Road reported a bullet struck their house. Under investigation.

Missing motor — About 5 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 38000 block of SW Filbert St., Scio, reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole a 9.9 horsepower Mercury outboard boat motor from the back of his boat.

Sweet Home Police

Missing money — About 6:19 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1200 block of 4th Ave. reported that someone is withdrawing money from his bank account with his permission.

