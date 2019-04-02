The Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., will host a life-sized version of the popular computer game "The Oregon Trail" on Friday, April 5 beginning at 3:30.
Teens in sixth grade and up can participate in the free event, in which participants will navigate adventures and face perils. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 541-791-0109.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.