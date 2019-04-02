The Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., will host a life-sized version of the popular computer game "The Oregon Trail" on Friday, April 5 beginning at 3:30.

Teens in sixth grade and up can participate in the free event, in which participants will navigate adventures and face perils. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For more information, call 541-791-0109.

