Lebanon City Manager Gary Marks has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further discussion from the City Council. The decision was made after an executive session held on Aug. 14.
According to city attorney Tre Kennedy, Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch is currently serving as the acting city manager.
“It’s not interim because there’s not really an interim,” Kennedy said. “He’s acting city manager. There has to be someone assuming that role.”
Because the discussion surrounding placing Marks on paid administrative leave occurred in executive session, details for the council's decision are not public. Kennedy said the council would be discussing the issue at a future meeting and that the body would most likely meet again before its next scheduled meeting in September.
“There’s no way to know what’s going to happen next,” Kennedy said.
Marks was hired by the city of Lebanon in 2014 after serving as city manager in Ketchum, ID from 2008 to 2014. At the time, he wrote on his social media page, in part:
“I have signed a contact today with the city of Lebanon, Oregon to become their new city manager! Lebanon is a great community and I’m excited to be part of their team! And, moving to Lebanon means we get to go home to Oregon. To say I’m a lucky man is a massive understatement. Like I said, life is sweet!”
