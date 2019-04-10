Linn-Benton Community College will hold a Career Technical Education (CTE) signing day on May 1.
High school seniors and recently earning their GED are invited to sign letters to reserve their spot in the school’s 2019 CTE programs. According to a statement released by LBCC, the school’s CTE programs provide hands-on, skills-based education where students learn critical and analytical thinking needed to work in high-tech manufacturing settings, public works and computer systems sectors.
LBCC will be offering several CTE programs in the fall, including accounting technology, welding and fabrication technology, networking and systems administration, accounting technology and practical business management.
Signing day will be held in the college Forum building in room F-104 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register online visit linnbenton.edu/cte-signing-day or contact LeAnn Schamp at 541-917-4787.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.