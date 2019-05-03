Four Linn-Benton Community College students earn recognition from Gov. Kate Brown in Salem on April 26 after being named to the Oregon Community College Association All Oregon academic team.
Josh Barrett of Tillamook, Erika Iizuka of Japan, Joe Moore of Corvallis and Gary Tolentino of Jefferson received a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to the university the plan to attend.
Barrett is set to graduate in June with an associate degree in computer and information science and support services with plans to transfer to Oregon State University.
Moore will also graduate in June with an associate degree in computer aided design and drafting. Iizuka and Tolentino are scheduled for a June graduation as well with Iizuka joining Barrett at Oregon State University with an associate degree in computer and information science and support service and Tolentino with an associate degree in business management.
All four are honor roll students at LBCC.
