Linn-Benton Community College students will have a clear path to Western Oregon University without losing credits and with the support of their existing financial aid when the two schools finalize a degree partnership program on May 10 at 11 a.m. in LBCC’s Calapooia Center, room 103.
The partnership will ensure that students who begin their secondary education at LBCC can make the transition to the four-year program to earn a bachelor’s degree with two years’ worth of credit hours intact and applicable to their degree.
“This partnership represents a major step forward in how we seamlessly transfer students while helping our state meet its goals for students earning college degrees,” said Western Oregon University President Rex Fuller. “The faculty relationships and transfer pathways both schools have worked so tirelessly to create will ensure more students achieve the career-focused degrees they desire.”
LBCC and WOU financial aid offices will work together as part of the partnership allowing students to maximize financial support. The schools’ partnership also addresses credit leakage—a common problem for students transferring from a community college to a university where prior credits cannot be applied to their degrees or can only be considered as electives.
“LBCC is proud to partner with Western Oregon University to offer students more options and greater access to those wishing to continue their education beyond our doors,” said LBCC President Greg Hamann. “We believe this partnership demonstrates how we fulfill our mission by actively supporting students to achieve their educational and career goals. It’s exciting to see all the hard work by faculty and staff from both BLCC and WOU come to fruition.”
