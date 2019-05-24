Linn-Benton Community College announced Thursday that Gov. Kate Brown will deliver the college’s keynote commencement address June 13.
“We are so honored to welcome Gov. Kate Brown to our commencement,” said LBCC President Greg Hamann. “She very much understands that community college graduates are celebrating an absolutely pivotal achievement by earning their degrees — both for themselves and their families, and for the economic future of our entire state. The opportunity to hear from the highest office in Oregon during this moment will be encouragement that our grads will take forward with them into the future.”
Gov. Brown has taken an interest in the school’s career technical programs in the wake of state-funding challenges for higher education in Oregon, according to the news release.
Approximately 800 students are expected to attend commencement at the Linn County Expo Center, beginning at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.