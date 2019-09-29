John Bradner doesn’t have a lot of memories from kindergarten, but he does have at least one.
“I can remember being five years old and thinking being a firefighter was a cool thing,” he said. “My kindergarten was across the street from the fire station.” Bradner would watch as trucks pulled out, sirens blaring, men in big hats and heavy coats at the wheel. “The day we were supposed to take a class trip there, they were out on a call,” he said. “I was devastated.”
Fast-forward 50 years and Bradner now sits in a conference room of the Albany Fire Department headquarters, under the portraits of fire chiefs that came before him. One only need count back five photos before the pictures are no longer in color and just recently, Albany’s latest chief made his own black-and-white decision.
After a 35-year career in firefighting, he’s hanging up his hat and retiring on Sept. 30.
During a recent interview, which took place on the 11th anniversary of his appointment to fire chief, Bradner reflected on what had brought him to Albany and how firefighting — and the world— has changed in 35 years.
“911 had just come to Linn County a few years before I started,” he said. “Before that it was a seven-digit number that you had to memorize or go to the phone book.”
It’s probably the most dramatic change he said he’s seen: the rise of cellphones that allow people not only to avoid memorizing emergency numbers but to call them at anytime and anywhere. And that, he said, goes along with the rise in CPR and a number of saved lives.
“Public CPR is fairly new,” he said. “Now, we teach middle-schoolers here in Albany and in the state of Oregon, high school students have to learn CPR. When I started it was rare that we would get a call for cardiac arrest and be able to assist that person. Now, bystanders will administer CPR and it makes a difference.”
Back when Bradner started in Albany, it was in the old fire station, which sat just to the right of where the new one occupies its space on Lyon Street downtown. The building had mold in it, electrical issues and he doubts it would have remained standing in the face of a natural disaster.
The year was 1989 and Bradner was fresh from a stint as a paramedic in Sweet Home. It was the first time, he said, he realized the joy of doing something he loved.
“I would come home and tell my wife when I started volunteering, they would give us a stipend and I would tell my wife, ‘They’re paying me to do this job!’ It was something I would do for free,” he said.
Bradner landed in Sweet Home to start his career after realizing there was a path to being a firefighter.
“I kind of gave up wanting to be a firefighter as a teenager,” he said. “You know, it’s a kid thing, and then I got to college and have to figure out what I want to do with my life and realized there’s a path to being a firefighter, it’s a thing.”
He graduated from a program at Chemeketa Community College and hasn’t looked back since.
Misconceptions
The job, he said, has changed but misconceptions remain.
“I think early on in my career, there was a feeling or a misperception that firefighters sat around a lot and waited for calls, that they weren’t keeping occupied, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said.
There’s always a training or a vehicle that needs to be maintained and in the last 30 years in Albany, calls for service have increased.
When Bradner started, Albany had two fire stations and handled just under 3,000 calls for service a year. Now, he mans five stations and during the last fiscal year, the department responded to approximately 10,500 calls.
“They’re busy constantly,” he said. “There’s more people in the community, we’ve grown. When I started, Albany was 26,000 people and North Albany wasn’t part of Albany.”
There are also more wildfires than when he started.
“Two years ago, for the first time ever, I sent crews out of state to California,” Bradner said.
While there are more people, more calls, more technology and more wildfires than when Bradner started, there’s also more engagement.
“As that call volume has gone up, I think fire service has realized we can’t keep up with that demand so we have to search for ways to help that call volume go down or at least level off,” he said. Enter community risk reduction.
The department now explores ways to prevent accidents before they happen. It looks at what causes illness or devastation and attempts to get just one step ahead.
“What’s a major driver of our calls? Falls,” he said. “What can we do before that individual falls to prevent them from falling? We now have a community paramedic that can go into a home and advise them on what they need to do to be safer.”
Community engagement played a crucial part in what is the cornerstone of Bradner’s tenure. The fire station on Lyon Street was paid for by bond dollars — approved by voters.
“That was nine years of work,” Bradner said. “That was one of the better days on the job. Opening this facility for the community, that was a good day.”
He’s also had his share of bad days. He’s answered calls for children that couldn’t be saved and has shown up on what may be the worst day of someone’s life.
“I just try to focus on the fact that I have a job to do,” he said. “If I can offer some comfort to those people, I’m grateful for that but I try to separate it, those bad days.”
Budget issues
Separating himself from the job he’s been reporting to for 11 years is a mixed bag. He’ll miss the people. The budget, not so much.
During the last budget cycle, Bradner was able to save a handful of positions the Albany City Council had earmarked to cut after getting an increase in Fire Department fees approved and switching software. But in the second year of the biennial budget, the Albany Fire Department will still have to freeze two positions.
“It’s getting challenging,” he said. “Seeing what cities are facing since the last recession and making those dollars stretch.”
He’ll also be glad to leave his worst days behind, like in 2010 when his department faced a serial arsonist and 14 fires in 17 days that eventually saw two people arrested.
“The community was obviously very concerned about that,” he said, noting that those days were nerve-wracking. “I was concerned about my crews. Every time you go to a structure fire, it’s a risk, it’s a dangerous profession. And then you have the community looking to you, saying 'what are you doing?'”
It’s that sense of community Bradner will be bringing with him. When he was hired in Albany in 1989, he had been to the city before to see a movie or run an errand. But as he drove in on his first day, something changed.
“It changed, this is where I work, this is my community,” he said. “It looks different, completely. I would come in and do the same roads and you don’t see the rest of the community and when you start working you get into all parts of the community and you realize oh, there’s a little more to it.”
He won’t be reporting for duty at the station anymore, but Bradner will remain in Albany, where his son is still a high school student.
“I’m going to travel a little with my wife,” he said. “My son plays hockey, so I’ll do a little more coaching.”
As for why now was the time to walk away, Bradner said he had always had a goal to put in 30 years.
“As I started looking at it, it seemed like it was a good time. I completed a number of projects like this station and I also wanted to see my assistant chief promoted to fire chief,” he said.
Shane Wooton will step into Bradner’s shoes come Oct. 1 and Brander has no concerns.
“He’s going to be great,” he said.
With his future set, Bradner reached into the past, and said he would have just one bit of advice for his 25-year-old self.
“Enjoy it more,” he said. “You’re in your career, you’re focused on what you’re doing and you’re trying to learn and progress and you don’t take the time to sit back and enjoy what you’re doing. I believe being a firefighter is the best job in the world and sometimes in the middle of your career you forget it’s the best job in the world. If I were to go back I would say, enjoy it.”
The Albany Fire Department will host a celebration for Bradner, open to the public, from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Station 11, 611 Lyon St. SE.
