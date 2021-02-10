$1 million USDA grant to aid Detroit water system rebuild

The city of Detroit will receive a $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant to support the rebuilding of the city’s water system, which was destroyed by the Lionshead Fire last September, Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden said Wednesday.
“After the incredible suffering our community has experienced, this grant will provide some much-needed support for critical repairs to our water system,” Detroit Mayor Jim Trett said.
Merkley serves on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that will fund the grant. In touring the North Santiam Canyon after the fire, he said, he witnessed a lot of suffering.
“I saw an unfathomable amount of destruction and heard heartbreaking stories of loss — loss of life, homes and an entire community as we knew it.”
Merkley called rebuilding the water system “a critical step” in rebuilding the community.
Wyden said Detroit residents told him last fall that the wildfires landed hard on their town’s water supply.
“I’m glad these essential infrastructure resources have been secured to rebuild the water infrastructure and know full well there’s much more to be done,” Wyden said.
Jill Rees, acting state director for USDA Rural Development in Oregon, said the grant will “help the community create an interim solution that will provide potable water for residents while the town pursues a long-term solution.”
In October, Merkley and Wyden brought Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor to Oregon to tour wildfire damage, including a tour of Detroit to assess the damage and better understand the recovery needs of the city.
Last year alone, fires in the West burned over 5.8 million acres, claimed over 30 lives, and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.