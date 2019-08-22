Three and a half years ago, Barbara Bang and her husband, Terry, were looking for a new dog. That’s when Benji trotted into their lives and their hearts.
A rescue animal from SafeHaven, Barbara believes Benji is about 8½ year old. Barbara said she would recommend people going to SafeHaven to find a pet. “You have to be ready to move quickly if you find one you really like, as there are others looking at the same time.”
“We had always had cats,” Barbara said of the pets previously owned by the Bangs. This go-round, she decided she wanted more interaction with a pet. “Now that we had a house, we had room for a dog.” Their previous dog lived to be 17 and they looked for over a year before finding Benji.
Benji, who is female, had no trouble at all fitting right in. Barbara said she was obviously the right dog. “She cuddled right into us.”
The couple tried to kennel her at night but she would just cry. It didn’t take long for Benji to settle right in. They quickly knew they had made the correct decision in not kenneling her. Being small, Benji doesn’t take up much room.
Benji does have her a few habits that might be considered less than desirable. “She likes to bark at the neighbor’s dog and needs to always be on a leash as she wants to run and explore.”
Interestingly, when the couple first brought Benji home, she was afraid of the grass. “She would only pee on the sidewalk.” She is a well-tempered dog with a cute underbite. “Her good qualities far outweigh the couple of bad behaviors.”
“Benji LOVES people, especially kids and can really turn on the charm to get attention,” Barbara said. Because she is such a socially active dog, Barbara is also working toward making her part of the R.E.A.D. program. R.E.A.D. stands for Reading Education Assistance Dog and uses therapy animals to help kids improve their reading and communication skills.
One of Barbara’s favorite things about Benji is the fact that she is always so happy to be reunited with Barbara. “Who else but a dog is ALWAYS glad to see you?”
