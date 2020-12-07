 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A festival of lights: Lebanon homes and business share the Christmas spirit
0 comments

A festival of lights: Lebanon homes and business share the Christmas spirit

Dala Johnson is not going to let COVID-19 spoil Christmas.

So even though the annual Twilight Parade could not be held this year, there are still several activities families can enjoy in Lebanon.

One of these activities is a tour of local homes and businesses which participated in a holiday lights contest this weekend. Johnson was joined by Cindy Kerby of Gateway Imprints and the Willamette VDub Club as they judged the 15 entries.

Dave Workman won Best Use of Lights at his home at 620 W. Grant Street. Workman said he has decorated his home for Christmas for the past 30 years and the display keeps growing.

"I need a bigger yard. I have a little Christmas problem, obviously," Workman joked as the parade of Volkswagens made its way past his home Friday night. "I put them up earlier than I usually do just because I think the world needed it."

The Oaks won Best Use of Theme for its presentation of A Whoville Christmas. Lissette and Aaron Hamer-Richardson were recognized as most creative for the display at their home at 33620 Brewster Road.

Willamette VDub Club leader Aaron Hand said his group was happy to support the home tour. 

"Dala called and asked," Hand said. "We do this and then the Road Maggot Toy Run, too, which is next Sunday."

In addition to the holiday lights contest, Johnson and the Holidays in the Park committee organized a Zoom call with Santa Claus which attracted about 50 children and their families. Holidays in the Park also held a gingerbread house contest.

While it was not possible to host the Twilight Parade this year, all of the usual lights and Christmas trees are on display at Ralston Park. The public is invited to view the park throughout December. 

For more information about these activities, visit the Holidays in the Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Holidaysinthepark/.

A WHOVILLE CHRISTMAS

The following businesses and individuals entered the holiday lights competition:

  • Gateway Imprints, 585 Park St
  • Northwest Apparel, 696 S. Main St.
  • Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St. 
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St.
  • Dave Workman, 620 W. Grant St.
  • The Oaks, 621 W. Oak St.
  • Melinda Stocking, 1090 S. Seventh St.
  • Troy Hatchard, 295 W. A St.
  • Julia Strong, 3313 Foxglove St.
  • Alisa Boaz, 3461 Hawk Arrow Drive.
  • Megan Modderman, 3428 Bald Eagle Drive.
  • Kim Cleveland, 3027 Oak Terrace Drive.
  • Hometown Comfort Station, 2723 S. Santiam Hwy.
  • Amy Ramsdell, 575 E. Ash St.
  • Lissette and Aaron Hamer-Richardson, 33620 Brewster Rd.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News