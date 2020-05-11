2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court: Lauren Graber

Lauren Graber had a first-hand view of the 2019 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court as it prepared for the annual festival.

Graber accompanied the court to a wide range of community events and filled the role of Ida Berry, one of the two official mascots for the festival along with A.J. Berry.

Graber said it was a very rewarding experience, even if the heavy costume became increasingly uncomfortable as the temperature climbed.

“It’s definitely hot inside that,” Graber said before emphasizing she would do it all over again. “It was so fun. You get swarmed by children.”

Serving as a Strawberry Festival mascot, Graber saw what a regular schedule of events looks like for the court. That has given her a good idea of just how different this year has been.

“It’s definitely been interesting. Last year I was a Strawberry mascot. I kind of got to see what the 2019 princesses did. Comparing it to the virtual princess … it’s a huge change, but it’s also kind of fun at the same time,” Graber said.

She has worked with her fellow members of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival court to post videos online during the ongoing quarantine due to COVID-19.

“Through our videos that end up getting posted on Facebook we try to be enthusiastic because some of the kids might not be going through this whole pandemic with the happiest of lives. I feel like I’m trying to bring joy to these kids and even to their parents,” Graber said.